Some may be able to get student loan payments refunded

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:44PM
Education
Some families may not even know they can benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan. Anyone who made federal student loan payments during the pandemic, maybe able to get that money back.

ATLANTA - The Biden administrations student loan forgiveness program may trigger another future payment by borrowers.

Borrowers may be free from federal taxes, but they may still have to pay state taxes on the amounts wiped out.

The tax association says those costs could range from $300 to $1,100.

Meanwhile, for those who paid off student loans during the pandemic, it may be possible to get that money back.

For more information on that, visit studentaid.gov.