Some DeKalb County employees could see pay increases

Public safety workers in DeKalb County could soon see a pay hike.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and county leaders announced on Thursday a proposal to give public safety workers a four percent raise next year.

The proposed salary increase would apply to about 2,300 employees including, but not limited to, police officers, sheriff's deputies, probation officers, firefighters, and 911 employees.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the salary increase will help with its retention and recruitment as well as put the agency closer in line to deputy pay in surrounding counties.