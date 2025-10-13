Some CDC employees reinstated after layoffs during shutdown, union says

The Brief According to the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 2883 said about 1,300 CDC workers were fired on Friday. Within 24 hours, hundreds of employees were reinstated. AFGE Local 2883 called the firings "illegal" and said it plans to hold a press conference Tuesday to address the issue.



Hundreds of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees have been reinstated after being laid off during the government shutdown, according to the union representing them.

What they're saying:

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 2883 said about 1,300 CDC workers received termination notices on Friday. Within 24 hours, some employees received emails rescinding the firings, the union said.

According to the AFGE, about 700 employees have since been reinstated.

The CDC has not confirmed the reports, but the Trump administration said layoffs had begun.

What's next:

AFGE Local 2883 called the firings "illegal" and said it plans to hold a press conference Tuesday to address the issue.