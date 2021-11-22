Sole survivor of Clayton County DUI crash that killed pregnant fiancé, her young son speaks about recovery

The sole survivor of a deadly DUI crash still faces a long uphill battle after suffering serious injuries including severe intestinal damage.

His pregnant fiancé and her young son were among the victims killed in the Clayton County crash.

Lashad Lewis is out of the hospital but remains in emotional and physical pain. Right now, he’s in dire need of surgery to reconnect his intestinal organs.

"It was an instant loss. Losing all of them, it was, is difficult," Lewis explained.

The mental trauma from losing his entire family outweighs his physical discomfort as he learns to walk again and regain the normalcy he once knew.

"I suffered whiplash. Broken ribs. GI issues. Also, a broken right femur. It was completely broken," he described.

In July, police said an intoxicated driver caused a deadly head-on collision; killing Lewis's fiancé, her 8-year-old son, and their unborn child.

The crash happened on Highway 138 near Scott Road.

The family was taking furniture to their new home.

"I don't remember the accident. I was knocked out cold. When I remember walking up, I was in the hospital."

Lewis was the only survivor And while his life was spared, the daily struggles remain.

"I'm not able to work due to the colostomy bag. The leg. I have stomach issues," he told us.

Right now, his mother is trying to raise $60,000 to pay for colostomy surgery to fix his intestinal damage.

This is on top of the now nearly $600,000 Lewis said he’s accrued in medical bills.

At the time of the crash, he told us he didn't have medical insurance.

"It's definitely like a disability having the colostomy bag - always having to change it, always having to empty. It cuts into my sleep," he explained.

The DUI driver also died in that crash.

"I already appreciated life pretty much but I guess you appreciate it even more," he explained.

If you'd like to help Lewis with his recovery, click here.

