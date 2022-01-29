Snowfall in Georgia: Winter blast brings frigid temperatures, snowflakes

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

Snowfall in Georgia: Winter blast brings frigid temperatures, snowflakes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Snowfall across North Georgia, metro Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta even had snow blanketing cars. Ellijay and Doraville were hit with flurries.

Snow fell across North Georgia, metro Atlanta and even south of the capital city. 

Not much stuck due to ground temperatures and light levels of precipitation.

A powerful blast of Arctic air moved through the state Friday and Saturday.

FLIGHTS DIVERTED, CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER IN ATLANTA

Still, some FOX 5 Atlanta viewers were able to capture interesting scenes in their backyards late Friday night and early Saturday morning. 

Here are some viewer photos (If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.):

Snow in Summerville, Ga.  (Courtesy of Kerry Gunter / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Snow flurries and sleet in Woodstock (Courtesy of Tony Wallace)

