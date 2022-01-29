Snowfall in Georgia: Winter blast brings frigid temperatures, snowflakes

Snow fell across North Georgia, metro Atlanta and even south of the capital city.

Not much stuck due to ground temperatures and light levels of precipitation.

A powerful blast of Arctic air moved through the state Friday and Saturday.

Still, some FOX 5 Atlanta viewers were able to capture interesting scenes in their backyards late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Here are some viewer photos (If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.):

Snow in Summerville, Ga. (Courtesy of Kerry Gunter / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Snow flurries and sleet in Woodstock (Courtesy of Tony Wallace)

