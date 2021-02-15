Expand / Collapse search

Snow day movies: Here are some free and brr-illiant films to stream on Tubi

By Kelly Hayes
FOX TV Digital Team

Tubi streaming service acquired by FOX

Viewers can watch anything from retro TV shows to Hollywood blockbusters, all completely free.

LOS ANGELES - Many areas of the country have been hit by major snowstorms this season — with more accumulations, ice and frigid temperatures expected in the days ahead. What better way to spend a snow day than snuggled on the couch enjoying a movie marathon?

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you’ve likely already spent plenty of time at home watching television and movies. Here are some free on-demand movies available on Tubi you may not have seen yet, ranging from thrillers to romcoms to kid-friendly films and documentaries.

The video-on-demand service features hundreds of free TV and movies to choose from, so make yourself a cup of hot cocoa and grab a blanket, because it’s snow-time!

Free movies on Tubi that’ll give you a license to chill

A Frosty Affair (2015) - Comedy, Adventure, Romance
A small-town teacher is forced to travel with a stranger during a blizzard to make it to her wedding in the city, leading her to question her life choices.

Let It Snow (1999) - Comedy, Romance
A man who met his ex-lover on a magical snow day four years ago prays for one more chance at love with her when she gets engaged to someone else.

Wit’s End (2020) - Thriller, Adventure, Drama
A loving husband and father battle a harsh countryside and an unrelenting blizzard in his quest to return home to his family.

Snow Queen (2012) - Animation, Kids & Family, Fantasy
When the heartless Snow Queen blankets the world in ice, a young girl sets out on an arduous quest through the winter wonderland to save her brother.

Ashes in the Snow (2019) - Drama, War
During World War II, a 16-year-old aspiring artist and her family are deported to Siberia amidst Stalin's brutal dismantling of the Baltic region. One girl's passion for art and her never-ending hope will break the silence of history.

Frozen Kiss (2009) - Drama
True-life thriller about a young couple who get high on meth and stranded in a blizzard, off police radar, while trying to escape mysterious stalkers.

FILE - People walk across Fifth Avenue during a snowstorm on Feb. 7, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Brr-illliant documentaries on Tubi

The Alaskan Frontier (2016) - Documentary
See Alaska without leaving home in this remarkable journey of America’s largest state and last frontier, filled with wildlife and icy snowscapes.

Castles Made of Snow (2017) - Documentary, Sport
Armchair skiers and snowboarders can watch the evolution of the thrilling Suzuki Nine Royals contest, staged on a breathtaking castle made of snow.

Jeremy Jones' Higher (2014) - Documentary, Sport
Join Big Mountain Rider of the Year winner Jeremy Jones as he dares to elevate the sport of snowboarding by taking on the Eastern Alaska Range.

Drivers Wanted (2012) - Documentary, Comedy, Drama
"Drivers Wanted" reveals the impossibly eclectic community inhabiting a taxi garage in Queens, New York. The documentary takes the viewer into the taxi seat to experience accidents, blizzards, and the late-night streets of NYC.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.