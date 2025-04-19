Man found shot to death next to car in Snellville subdivision

article

The Brief A man was found dead near an abandoned vehicle at the dead end of Bryant Drive in Snellville. Residents reported hearing gunshots and tires squealing in the area. The victim was identified by family members as a 22-year-old man, but police have not officially released his name.



The dead end of Bryant Drive in Snellville was surrounded by police tape and investigators well into Saturday evening.

This occurred after Gwinnett County police found a man dead near a vehicle.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers arrived to find the car abandoned at the end of Bryant Drive inside the Willingham Manor subdivision.

Investigators say the man did not live there. One resident told FOX 5 crews they heard gunshots and tires squealing.

Family members identified the victim as a 22-year-old man.

What we don't know:

Police have not officially released his name.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting have not been disclosed.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department.