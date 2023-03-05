Snellville veteran with dementia reported missing

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department has asked for help locating a missing Snellville veteran. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Dwight R. Bryson, 73, was reported missing near Parkwood Hills Court Sunday morning. Police said he may have been seen getting into a black SUV.

Bryson is a Black male with brown eyes and a white beard. He is 5-feet-10-inches and about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing his Vietnam War Veteran baseball hat, a black sweatshirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police said Bryson suffers from dementia as well as other serious medical conditions.

If you know anything at all, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.