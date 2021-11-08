Police searching for missing 14-year-old Snellville girl

article

Snellville police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for days.

Officials with the Snellville Police Departments say 14-year-old Jamie Wright left her home on Saturday night and never came back.

Investigators described the missing teenager as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 110 pounds.

It is not known what Wright was wearing the last time she was seen.

If you have any information that could help investigators make sure she's safe, please call the Snellville Police Department at 770-985-3555.

