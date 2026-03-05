Have you seen him? Search underway for Donnie Josiah Lott III in Snellville

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old last seen at a popular Snellville park.

What we know:

Donnie Josiah Lott III walked away from his mother while at Lenora Park on Monday around 2 p.m., police said.

According to his father, Lott's parents were trying to get him medical attention when he ran into the woods at the park and has not been seen since.

His father said he suffers from bipolar disorder, and although he has never been violent, he can have mood swings. At the time of his disappearance, Lott's father said he was experiencing depression.

Lott is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and tan boots.

What they're saying:

His family told FOX 5 Atlanta they are eager to be reunited with him. His father says he likes to frequent parks and fitness centers, or to walk in wooded areas. Lott has walked more frequently in recent weeks due to not being able to sleep and depression.

What we don't know:

His direction of travel was unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or 911.