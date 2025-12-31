Two arrested after fire at Snellville tire and brake shop

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish a commercial garage fire at Mavis Tires & Brakes in Snellville on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Two men are in custody following an incendiary fire at a Snellville Mavis Tires & Brakes. One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a garage roof collapse caused by the Tuesday blaze. Investigators have not yet released the suspects' names, motives, or specific charges in the active investigation.



Two men have been arrested, accused of setting fire to a Snellville business on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 2:33 p.m. at Mavis Tires & Brakes, located at 3887 Centerville Rosebud Road SW.

According to Gwinnett County fire investigators, flames were shooting through the roof of the garage behind the main business when firefighters first arrived on the scene. As crews began to fight the blaze, part of the roof collapsed. The collapse also brought down some power lines in the area.

It took under 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Everyone was able to get out of the building safely, but one person was checked by medics at the scene for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Centerville Rosebud Road was temporarily closed to allow firefighters access to a nearby hydrant.

A hazardous materials team, Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light also responded to the scene.

Two men were taken into custody.

What we don't know:

While Gwinnett County investigators have identified the fire as incendiary, they have not yet released a specific motive for the suspected arson.

Authorities have also withheld the names of the two men taken into custody and the specific charges they face.

It remains unclear if the suspects are employees of Mavis Tires & Brakes or if they have any prior connection to the business.

Additionally, officials have not provided a cost estimate for the property damage or a timeline for when the detached garage might be cleared of hazardous debris.