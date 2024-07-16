Expand / Collapse search

Snellville attempted murder-suicide: Police release names

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 16, 2024 4:36pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of Glen Summit Lane, just south of Snellville, on July 11, 2024. article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of Glen Summit Lane, just south of Snellville, on July 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have released the identities of those involved in an attempted murder-suicide along Glen Summit Lane last Friday. 

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, 52-year-old Allen Dumas has been charged in connection with the death of 61-year-old Johnita Weaver. Dumas has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony. 

Officers were called out to the home at around 9:40 p.m. on July 11 after receiving a request to assist in checking on Weaver, who friends had not heard from in a while. Officers arrived and met her friend, who had a key to the home. When they entered the home, the police said they found her dead and Dumas suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital. 

Attempted murder-suicide in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County police say an attempted murder-suicide at a home south of Snelllville has left a woman dead and a man wounded.

Investigators said his wounds appeared to be self-inflicted. They are investigating this as a domestic-related attempted murder-suicide. 

The case remains under investigation. 