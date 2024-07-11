Attempted murder-suicide near Snellville kills 1, sends another to the hospital

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of Glen Summit Lane, just south of Snellville, on July 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

Gwinnett County police say a woman is dead and a man, who was living in the same home, then tried to shoot himself.

It happened around 9:40 pm. Thursday at a home in the cul de sac in the 3000 block of Glen Summit Lane. According to Gwinnett County police, officers were responding to a report of a person shot.

When they arrive, investigators say officers found a woman dead. Police could not say if the woman had been shot as of late Thursday.

The man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital.

Police say this is being investigated as a domestic dispute that evolved into an attempted murder-suicide.

Crew scene tape surrounded the home well into the early morning hours Friday. Crime scene technicians and investigators spent the evening combing over the scene for evidence, speaking to neighbors, and checking for surveillance video.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Police could not immediately confirm if officers had been called out to the home prior to this incident.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. Tune into Good Day Atlanta beginning at 4:30 a.m. Friday for the latest.