Man killed in Halloween Night shooting at DeKalb County gas station

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A man was shot and killed outside a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County on Oct. 31, 2025, as police investigate what they believe may have been a gunfight near the pumps. (FOX 5)

The Brief A man in his 20s was shot and killed outside a Snapfinger Woods Drive gas station on Halloween night. Investigators believe the victim may have exchanged gunfire with others near the gas pumps. Police have not identified the victim or any suspects, and the investigation remains active.



DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly Halloween night shooting outside a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:24 p.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Shell gas station in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Investigators believe the victim may have been involved in a gunfight with other people near the gas pumps. Detectives spent several hours interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence late into the night.

What they're saying:

"This one is going to be in its early stages," Public Information Officer Blaine Clark said in an update on Friday night. "We have a man who has been shot with critical injuries. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and going over evidence at the scene to determine who is responsible and what the motive is."

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the man killed or said how many people may have been involved in the gunfight.

It’s unclear what led to the exchange of gunfire, whether surveillance video captured the shooting, or if investigators have identified any suspects or recovered weapons from the scene.

What's next:

The investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Police Department’s free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the message.