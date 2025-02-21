Smyrna Pride to allow limited political participation after dispute with GLCR

article

Smyrna Pride has announced it will allow a limited number of politically affiliated organizations to participate in its 2025 festival in June, including the Georgia Log Cabin Republicans (GLCR).

The decision comes after an initial policy to exclude all political groups, which organizers say was meant to maintain a neutral and celebratory atmosphere during a politically charged election year.

Policy Shift and Vendor Conditions

Organizers stated that while they are not legally required to accept GLCR, they made the decision to preserve community relationships, sponsorships, and the spirit of unity that Pride represents. However, all participating groups must adhere to Smyrna Pride’s mission and guidelines, with a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination or disruptive behavior.

Any vendor found violating the festival’s inclusion policies could face immediate expulsion and permanent banning from future events, according to their press release.

Response to Vendor Selection Dispute

Smyrna Pride also responded to claims made by Georgia Log Cabin Republicans, which alleged the festival excluded Republican groups while allowing Democratic or liberal-leaning organizations. Organizers stated that no political groups were initially admitted and released documents confirming no politically affiliated vendors had been approved at the time GLCR’s application was rejected.

In response to what they call misleading claims, Smyrna Pride has issued a cease and desist order to GLCR, demanding they stop spreading false information, interfering with sponsors, and making legal threats. Organizers warned that failure to comply could result in GLCR’s vendor status being revoked.

Commitment to Pride’s Mission

Despite the controversy, Smyrna Pride organizers reaffirmed their commitment to creating a safe and inclusive space for all LGBTQ+ individuals and allies. The festival continues to focus on celebration, visibility, and community support, urging sponsors and attendees to stand in support of its mission.