Smyrna political signs removed

A Smyrna Mayoral candidate has decided to press charges against a woman who a police officer saw removing his signs.

Retired Navy commander and commercial pilot Steve Rasin is jumping into the political arena for the first time with his mayoral run. The 66-year-old received his first dose of the ugly side of politics when he received a call from a Smyrna police officer on Sunday.

"He said he saw a couple of ladies picking up one of my signs. He said it looked suspicious, so he followed them, Mr. Rasin explained.

According to a police report, that officer was sitting in the driveway at Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church. He said he saw a 51-year-old Smyrna woman who works at a law firm get out of her vehicle and remove Mr. Rasin's sign at the corner of Turpin Road and Pasadena Boulevard. The officer said the woman took off, but he followed her. The officer stopped the women and asked what they were doing. The women claimed they were spreading signs out evenly in areas, but the officer did not buy the story.

"He called me and asked if they were part of my campaign if I had authorized them to do that and I said absolutely not," the former engineer and aviator responded.

Rasin initially was slow to prosecute, but called police Tuesday and asked them to proceed with the investigation.

Advertisement

The former Navy Commander said he has noticed a pattern of his campaign signs being removed or damaged in the Nov. 5 election and he wants it stopped

"It may be petty, but it is illegal and they should not do that. I want them held accountable," Rasin declared.

Smyrna police know exactly who the women are and tell FOX 5 News they plan to speak with them one last time before pursuing criminal charges.