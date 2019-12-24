Smyrna police deliver presents on Christmas Eve

It's Christmas Eve and the gift-giving season was in full swing Tuesday in Smyrna.

The police department partnered with Smyrna Pawn Brokers to give away roughly 30 toys to those in need this holiday season.

Santa has his sleigh and Police Sergeant Louis Defense had his patrol car.

The sergeant went with a new police cadet to a number of houses to spread holiday cheer.

And it was all made possible with the help of the community.

The sergeant posted about this on the police department's Facebook page and it took off from there.

Sergeant Defense said being a police officer is not just about policing.

It's about knowing and serving his community.