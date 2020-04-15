Smyrna photographer donates outdoor photo shoots for charity

Dozens of Smyrna residents have taken part in special outdoor photoshoots since Alana Wickham launched the fundraising effort.

Wickham wasn't sure what to expect when she got the call for Wednesday's photoshoot on Parks Edge Drive, or how many families would take part, but she knew it would be special.

"I didn't realize how much other people would get out of it, as well as me," Wickham told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

The professional photographer is raising money for those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak by offering outdoor photoshoots.

She decided to use her talents to help others after hearing of other photographers doing similar work.

"I've gotten to capture senior pictures that have been canceled. I've done three or four first birthdays because they had to cancel their photographers," she says. "You know, things you just don't just think about."

Families gather on their porches pose in the front yard as Wickham captures the scene from a safe distance.

Neighbor Ashley Gomez was among the first to participate in a photo session.

"Every time I look at it, it puts a smile on my face because it shows how we've come together as a family", Gomez said.

The Smyrna resident has photographed about 60 families, free of charge.

She asks that they in return donate to a local cause or charity that's struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wickham's raised about $6,000 so far.

"Nobody's spending money on pictures, but they'll give. So it's been a little bit of everything. It's been amazing," she said.

Wickham's thrilled by the overwhelming response and says she will continue the work as long as folks need help.

