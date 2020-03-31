Kirkwood photographer offering free 'porch portraits' while social distancing

Family portraits aren't necessarily essential when everyone is ordered to stay home, but one Kirkwood photographer is staying busy.

Chanda Williams decided to photograph her neighbors, free of charge while practicing social distancing.

For the sessions, families gather on their porches and Williams captures them from the sidewalk.

Williams is calling the project "A Portrait of Kirkwood." It's an idea that came about when she found herself with a lot more free time.

Williams said she views it not only as a way to capture family memories but to promote the togetherness within the neighborhood at a time when everyone is forced to be apart.

