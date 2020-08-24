Smyrna Elite youth track club win at Jr. Olympics

The 2020 Olympics have been postponed to next year, but the Junior Olympics still went down this summer.

Five athletes represented the cities of Smyrna and Atlanta and won nationally in different events.

The city of Smyrna honored and recognized the team for their recent accomplishments.

Smyrna Elite track club was formed in 2014, for youth ages 7 to 18. The season usually runs from August to November.

Since the program's inception, several All-Americans, Junior Olympics, and collegiate athletes have been produced.

Grace Smith, 14, and 17-year-old Matthew Fernando are among the latest to hold championship titles. Grace holds the title in long-jump, 100-meter dash and hurdles. Matthew holds the title for distance in the 1,500-meter run.

Advertisement

Both Matthew and Grace say they plan to run at the collegiate level, and that being part of Smyrna Elite is getting them prepared.

To learn more about Smyrna Elite Track Club click here.