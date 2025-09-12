'Small, white country boys' arrested in Waffle House worker attack

The Brief Sammy Dodd and Blake Talley-Stewart were arrested, while Daniel Riley remains at large, all facing multiple charges including battery and disorderly conduct. The suspects have no ties to Sprayberry High School, contrary to social media claims. The brawl involved racial slurs and physical assault, with witnesses describing a violent scene of thrown dishes and a worker bloodied.



Three teenagers face charges after a brawl at an East Cobb Waffle House earlier this month that left a worker bloodied and dishes scattered across the restaurant.

What we know:

Cobb County police said Friday that detectives identified the suspects as Sammy Dodd, 17, of Ball Ground, Daniel Riley, 18, of Calhoun, and Blake Talley-Stewart, 17, of Roswell. Dodd and Talley-Stewart were arrested Thursday, while Riley remains at large.

Dodd is charged with battery, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, criminal trespass with damage, and affray.

Riley faces the same charges but has not yet been taken into custody.

Talley-Stewart was charged with disorderly conduct.

Police emphasized the suspects have no ties to Sprayberry High School, correcting claims made on social media after the incident.

The backstory:

The fight happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the Waffle House on Sandy Plains Road.

Witnesses told police a group of teens refused repeated requests to leave, then knocked plates from the counter, jumped into the kitchen area, and attacked an employee named Daniel.

Daniel told police he was placed in a headlock, punched in the head, and called a racial slur.

Witnesses said several patrons tried to pull the attackers off him.

One diner, Ellie Polk, said she watched the violence unfold after the worker asked the group to leave.

"Jumped over the counter and had him in a choke hold and started punching him. and his friend also jumped in, He was bleeding from his lip a lot, i feel really bad for him," Polk said.

She described plates flying through the air as the teens kicked and threw dishes. "Me and my friend ran into the bathroom because they were just like throwing plates," Polk said.

Witness described them as "small, white country boys wearing some camo, blue jeans," and told police the group appeared to be drunk.

Police later traced vehicles linked to the suspects to addresses in Canton. Officers also noted finding cans of Twisted Tea outside the restaurant.

What we don't know:

Riley remains at large.

The case remains under investigation.