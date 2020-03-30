Small Griffin business struggling in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus has affected our health, our schools, and our businesses. Many small companies are struggling to make ends meet.

In Griffin, the owner of Mays Printing said every day he wonders how he will keep his family business going. The business has been printing signs, labels, and brochures for 60 years.

"The business was originally started in 1960 by my grandfather. I've been here with him since I was 13, so I've been here 27 years," said Brad Mays who now owns the company.

As the times and technology changed, presses kept humming along, until now. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, Mays said his business is slowing down dramatically. Mays said his biggest clients, churches, don't need him right now.

"With churches not being able to meet, they're not doing their bulletins every week. That was some of my biggest, most steady work," said Mays.

He's down to just a handful of orders. His latest, ironically, has to do with the coronavirus. Pretoria Fields Brewery in Albany started making hand sanitizer and needed labels.

"They came to me for the labels, luckily, so that's been a little bit of a help to keep money flowing," said Mays.

Mays said he worries about losing the family business and he worries about his employees.

"Of course I want to make sure I can take care of them the best I can as long as I can," said Mays.

Mays said he's been doing some belt-tightening and has been sifting through any assistance that might be available through the government stimulus bill. He's also trying to find ways to attract new business. Mays said if he doesn't come up with something soon, the Mays presses may stop permanently.

"If things continue on the path they're on, a few weeks," said Mays.

He has to make some difficult decisions during a difficult time.

"Especially for a business celebrating 60 years this year," said Mays.