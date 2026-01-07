Person injured in northwest Atlanta shooting | What we know

The Brief Police found a male victim conscious and breathing following a shooting on Skipper Place NW. No suspect has been identified, and no one is currently in custody for the crime. The motive for the shooting and the victim’s connection to the apartment complex remain unknown.



Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers were called out just before 7 p.m. to the 300 block of Skipper Place NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was alert, conscious, and breathing.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

It remains unclear if the victim lived at the apartment complex or what led up to the gunfire.

Police have not said whether any weapons were recovered at the scene.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.