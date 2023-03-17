Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
6
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from SUN 1:00 AM EDT until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Six live Giant African Snails found at Detroit airport by Customs

Published 
FOX 2 Detroit
GIANT-SNAILS-CONFISCATED-BY-CBP-1.jpg article

Gian African Snails found in a suitcase arriving at Detroit Metro Airport. Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

DETROIT (FOX 2) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection found six live Giant African Snails inside of a suitcase as a traveler arrived at the Detroit Metro Airport recently - all of which were intended to be eaten. 

The Giant African Snails were inside of a suitcase as a traveler arrived in the U.S. from Ghana and were immediately intercepted by the CBP. According to the CBP, they were all meant to be consumed, which can pose health risks to humans and the environment.

"Our CBP officers and agriculture specialists work diligently to target, detect, and intercept potential threats before they have a chance to do harm to U.S. interests," said Port Director Robert Larkin. "The discovery of this highly invasive pest truly benefits the health and well-being of the American people."

Suspicious slime trail leads German authorities to stash of giant African snails

Giant African Snails can carry a parasitic nematode that can lead to meningitis in humans. The snails also can eat at least 500 different types of plants, along with plaster and stucco, meaning they can cause significant damage to structures and ecosystems.

They are considered a prohibited organism in the U.S., though they are popular for consumption and even kept as pets in other countries.

GIANT-SNAILS-CONFISCATED-BY-CBP-2.jpg

Gian African Snails found in a suitcase arriving at Detroit Metro Airport. Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection