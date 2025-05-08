Six Flags White Water opens new Cabana Village

The Brief Six Flags White Water, the popular Marietta water park, opens for the season on Saturday, May 10. This season features a new Cabana Village, which park leaders call "a luxury rental experience." Right now, the 2025 Silver Pass is $55 when purchased online, and comes with free parking and unlimited visits all season.



Ah, there’s nothing like the sound of crashing waves to welcome in summer. And who needs a trip to the coast when the Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool awaits at Six Flags White Water?!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we slathered on the sunscreen and slipped on our swimsuits for a morning at the popular Metro Atlanta water park, which officially opens for the season on Saturday. Park hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Memorial Day weekend, at which point the park opens daily through the summer.

Our morning began in the Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool, of course, enjoying a quick dip before moving on to the park’s Cabana Village, a relaxing rental experience which is new for the 2025 season. Next up, we enjoyed some taste-testing with the park's culinary team – and possibly ate more than a few slices of the new signature pizza. Finally, we took a thrilling ride on one of the park’s most popular attractions: Tornado. Newly-painted for this season, Tornado begins with a seven-story climb before riders in four-person rafts are sent rocketing down a 132-foot tunnel and then spiraling into a 60-foot-wide funnel!

Our morning adventure was pretty awesome — now, it’s your turn! Six Flags White Water is located at 250 Cobb Parkway North, #100, in Marietta. Right now, the 2025 Silver Pass is $55 when purchased online, and comes with free parking and unlimited visits all season. For more information on visiting the water park, click here.