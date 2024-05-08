Six Flags White Water in Marietta opening this weekend

article

Six Flags White Water in Marietta is kicking off its 40th season on May 11 with a variety of thrilling slides, new food options, and enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the park is hosting an Opening Day party featuring the Funtime Drumline and a live DJ. Season pass holders can also grab an exclusive 40th Anniversary Pin. For more details, visit sixflags.com/whitewater.

Several rides and attractions are also celebrating milestones this year. The Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool, Little Hooch Lazy River, and Activity Pool with Lilly Pad’s Crossing are all turning 40, while Black River Falls is marking its 35th anniversary. The Tornado, a fan-favorite, hits 20 years this season.

Six Flags White Water is making several upgrades for 2024:

Faster security screening at the entrance to reduce wait times.

Front entrance enhancements with extra seating, a wider walkway, and beautiful landscaping.

A new Low Sensory Zone for guests with sensory sensitivities.

Revitalized Buccaneer Bay with fresh paint and upgraded water features.

New food options like Blue Bell ice cream, fried Oreos, and unique snacks at Sea Shore Snacks.

A remodeled Coastal Finds store with fresh signage and unique merchandise.

Summer Hiring & Memorial Day Sale

The park is hiring hundreds of team members, offering paid lifeguard training, scholarships, and free park admission for friends and family. Interested applicants should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.

For those looking to enjoy unlimited visits, the park is offering a Memorial Day sale with free upgrades on season passes. Guests can purchase a Gold Pass to get a free upgrade to Platinum or a Platinum Pass to get a free upgrade to Diamond. Both include unlimited visits to Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water, along with discounts and more.

Six Flags White Water opens on weekends from May 11 through May 19, with daily operation beginning May 25. For more information, visit sixflags.com/whitewater.