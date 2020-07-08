Six Flags Over Georgia welcomes back public…and new villains

The gates are back open at Six Flags Over Georgia — and along with new safety measures in place, guests will also be greeted by some legendary comic book villains.

Six Flags Over Georgia reopened last month, after closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Upon welcoming back guests, staffers instituted a host of new safety guidelines, some of which begin before visitors ever set foot in the Austell park.

"People should know that they need to make a reservation before they arrive, because the park is operating at less than capacity,” says Communications Manager Divina Mims. "That's to ensure that we're able to maintain that social distancing."

Mims says visitors will also be required to wear masks inside the park, and will need to agree to undergo thermal imaging, which screens temperatures before people enter the gates. Mims says the park has also added a new “contactless” security checkpoint, along with hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the park.

Those famous Six Flags coasters are running, of course, but park officials say riders will be separated by empty rows and seats.

"We have clean teams at all of the high-touchpoint areas, like food locations and especially on rides and queue lines. We have social distancing markers that folks can look for…and clean teams that will come in and wipe down surfaces after every group,” says Mims.

Staffers say they’ll gradually increase capacity levels throughout the rest of the season, aware that many fans will be waiting to check out the park’s newest attraction, a revamped Gotham City. And speaking of, the Good Day Atlanta feature team spent the morning at the park, getting a first ride on CATWOMAN Whip, a thrill ride which lifts thrill-seekers nearly 70 feet in the air, all the while spinning and tilting into a vertical position. Also new at the park is POISON IVY Toxic Spin, in which individual pods (seating up to three riders) spin counter-clockwise.

For more information on current guidelines for visitors to Six Flags Over Georgia, click here.