Six Flags Over Georgia serves up new Tapas and Tequila festival

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about Six Flags Over Georgia? Probably thrill rides, right? Or maybe live entertainment? Well, for the next three weekends, two other items might just top the list: tapas and tequila!

Starting Saturday, Six Flags Over Georgia launches its first-ever Tapas & Tequila Presented by ¡Viva Tequila Festival! — a special event happening on Saturdays and Sundays through May 29. So, what’s this festival all about? It’s all right there in the name: six food items created by food & beverage operations manager Eric Poppe and the Six Flags Over Georgia culinary team, each paired with hand-crafted tequilas. Along with the food and spirits, the park promises live music and performances that celebrate and honor Mexican culture to complete the festival atmosphere.

And let’s talk about the tapas! Poppe and his team are cooking up six unique items, including cilantro and lime-marinated shrimp tacos, a grilled flatbread topped with roasted veggies, and grilled Kobe beef sliders topped with smoked gouda cheese, bacon-onion marmalade, and crispy onions. Each of the items was created to go down smooth with a different tequila; for example, the Mexican Street Corn is paired with Don Fernando Silver. Festival-goers will get a six-sampler punch card to keep track of their Tapas & Tequila journey.

For more information on Tapas & Tequila Presented by ¡Viva Tequila Festival!, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a first look at this tasty new addition to Six Flags Over Georgia!