Six Flags over Georgia death sparks clash in insurance commissioner race

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The Brief A Six Flags Over Georgia death in Cobb County triggered sharp clashes between candidates running for state insurance commissioner. Democratic challenger Keisha Waites demanded mandatory park ride reinspections before Friday, citing urgent safety concerns. Incumbent Commissioner John King defended agency inspection protocols and urged patience while state and local investigators review the scene.



The recent death at Six Flags Over Georgia took center stage during the state insurance commissioner debate, placing amusement ride safety oversight and consumer protections under intense scrutiny.

The tragedy prompted sharp exchanges between challenger Keisha Waites and incumbent John King over inspection rigor before both candidates sparred over rising insurance premiums.

Six Flags Over Georgia Goliath death

What we know:

State safety regulators are investigating a fatal incident that occurred at Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County.

The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner oversees the inspection, permitting and regulation of all amusement parks across Georgia.

State inspectors examined every ride at the park before the season began several months ago. Regulators are currently onsite conducting interviews and examining physical evidence alongside Cobb County police and fire officials.

Details on park incident

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed whether any mechanical failure occurred on the roller coaster or if recent inspection timelines contributed to the tragedy.

FOX 5 Atlanta has requested the state's inspection records of the Goliath ride, but those copies have not yet been provided as of Wednesday evening.

Waites demands ride reinspections

What they're saying:

Waites argued that state regulators must intervene immediately before the venue welcomes visitors for scheduled operations on Friday.

"It's my understanding that the park is planning to open on Friday, and prior to that opening, I would ensure that all of the amusement park rides have been inspected thoroughly," Waites said.

Waites also called for a thorough review of past park safety challenges to ensure similar tragedies do not happen again.

King defends state inspections

The other side:

King rejected claims of regulatory failure, emphasizing that professional state inspectors completed comprehensive reviews on every ride before the operational season opened.

He stated that with the tragedy occurring barely 24 hours prior, speculating on causes before gathering physical evidence would be irresponsible.

"We deal with facts," King said. "We're going to conduct this incredibly thorough review, working very closely, not only with Cobb County, but Cobb County Fire, Cobb County Police, and working very closely with our partners."

King expressed confidence in the ongoing inspection process and said he looks forward to verifying that park attractions remain safe for the public.

Georgia insurance rates clash

The backstory:

The debate widened into a broader clash over surging automobile, health and property insurance costs across Georgia.

Waites criticized King's seven-year record, arguing that policyholders face unaffordable premiums, policy cancellations and slow storm claim responses following Hurricane Helene.

King argued that his office has fought aggressive carriers, securing more than $100 million in consumer refunds and issuing unprecedented regulatory fines.

King also noted that 41 insurance companies recently reduced their rates after state lawmakers passed tort reform legislation in 2025.

Election Day approaches Georgia

What's next:

Six Flags Over Georgia plans to operate on Friday while state and Cobb County officials continue their joint investigation into the fatality.

Early voting runs across Georgia through Friday, Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.