Six Flags looks to hire 3,200 employees for 2020 season

It might still be cold outside, but Six Flags Over Georgia is already preparing for its upcoming summer season.

The theme park is looking to hire about 3,200 employees for the upcoming 2020 season. The self-proclaimed “Thrill Capital of the South” is hosting a series of hiring events.

Monday, dozens turned out for their chance to fill some of those spots. They are hiring everything management to entry-level to positions.

The theme park offers several incentives such as educational scholarships, 40 % in-park discounts, and free park admission.

Six Flags was named 2019 Best and Brightest Places to Work in the Nation for a 4th straight year.

To learn more head to https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/special-events/hiring-events.