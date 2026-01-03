Site of former church on Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County catches fire

Multiple crews are working to contain a large fire in DeKalb County.

The fire was reported along Briarcliff Road NE at Clifton Road next to the QuickTrip.

Video shows a large amount of flames coming from the building, which DeKalb County Fire Rescue says was abandoned.

At one point, the building served as a television station and then as a church.

A portion of the roadway has been blocked off in order to allow crews to deal with the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.