Site of former church on Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County catches fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 3, 2026 6:49pm EST
DeKalb County
Crews work to put out fire on Briarcliff Road NE

Multiple crews from DeKalb County Fire Rescue can be seen in this video working to put out a structure fire along Briarcliff Road NE at Clifton Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple crews are working to contain a large fire in DeKalb County.

The fire was reported along Briarcliff Road NE at Clifton Road next to the QuickTrip.

Video shows a large amount of flames coming from the building, which DeKalb County Fire Rescue says was abandoned.

At one point, the building served as a television station and then as a church.

A portion of the roadway has been blocked off in order to allow crews to deal with the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

