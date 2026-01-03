Site of former church on Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County catches fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple crews are working to contain a large fire in DeKalb County.
The fire was reported along Briarcliff Road NE at Clifton Road next to the QuickTrip.
Video shows a large amount of flames coming from the building, which DeKalb County Fire Rescue says was abandoned.
At one point, the building served as a television station and then as a church.
A portion of the roadway has been blocked off in order to allow crews to deal with the blaze.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
The Source: Information from DeKalb County Fire Rescue. Video shot by FOX 5.