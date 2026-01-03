Sinkhole opens along Georgia Avenue in SE Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sinkhole reported on Georgia Avenue at Connally Street in SE Atlanta (Ricks Anderson).

Part of Georgia Avenue in southeast Atlanta is closed off due to a sinkhole that has opened in the roadway.

The sinkhole is reported at the corner of Georgia Avenue at Connally Street, near the athletic field across from Phoenix II Park.

Atlanta police confirmed that they were assisting with traffic control.

Viewer photos sent in to FOX 5 show the large sinkhole along with police tape blocking off part of the road.

FOX 5 has reached out to Atlanta Watershed Management for an update.