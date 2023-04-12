'Single Drunk Female' stars talk filming second season in Atlanta

Sure, the Boston accents are strong in "Single Drunk Female," but listen closely enough and you might hear a little Georgia in there, too.

The Freeform comedy returned to Atlanta to film its second season, which premieres tonight — and according to the stars, the city handed out a refreshingly cooler welcome this time around.

"Definitely got to explore a little bit more, because it wasn't 100,000 degrees outside," laughs Garrick Bernard. "The first season, we're filming for the winter in Boston. And it was the summer in Atlanta. So, that was stressful."

Sasha Compère, meanwhile, explored the city with a mission.

"I hit up a lot of restaurants," says Compère. "I think I tried, like, 10 different wing spots. And, ooh, I found my favorite! Hampton + Hudson, I don't know what you do with that lemon pepper, but…thank you!"

When they weren’t eating, cast members say they were bonding, especially at Lily Mae Harrington’s house.

"I had a great little spot, kind of Grant Park-adjacent," says Harrington. "What was great was in the back of my little house, we had this sun porch — but separate from the house — where it was all screened-in and had a legit roof. So, we played a lot of games there, listened to a lot of music there."

But no extra bonding was needed with one of this season’s special guest stars. Molly Ringwald joins her fellow "The Breakfast Club"-alum Ally Sheedy, showing up as Sheedy’s sister-in-law.

"She’s one of my closest friends, I really wanted her to come and do the show," says Sheedy of Ringwald. "I love her, I trust her. We have so much history together that we just have the kind of communication where nobody has to say anything."

"Single Drunk Female" returns for its second season tonight at 10 p.m. on Freeform and the entire 10-episode season will be available on Hulu and On-Demand Thursday.