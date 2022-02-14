Singer-songwriter Aiyana-Lee drops debut EP

This Valentine’s Day is extra-sweet for singer-songwriter Aiyana-Lee, thanks to the release of her debut EP "Wednesday’s Child (Side A)."

The seven-track project hit all major music platforms ​Friday and follows the artist’s acclaimed performance on the daytime talk show "The Real" late last year.

Aiyana-Lee performed her single "Gangster of Love" on the show. The song is currently a hit on Adult R&B radio, and the accompanying music video was also released last Friday.

We caught up with Aiyana-Lee during the artist’s recent stop in Atlanta, sitting down for a chat at the famed Patchwerk Recording Studio. Click the video player to hear our conversation about her music, her inspirations, and her family’s incredible musical legacy.

