Singer Gabby Samone kicks off tour with Atlanta debut at City Winery

The Brief American Idol Season 23 finalist Gabby Samone will kick off her first headlining tour at City Winery Atlanta on Aug. 12, performing original music and fan-favorite covers. The Baltimore native describes her journey from church choir to national TV as "crazy" and says her time on Idol taught her to step outside her comfort zone. Samone’s viral song "For Women" and upcoming new music will be featured on tour, with Atlanta fans getting the first listen during the show.



Rising star Gabby Samone is hitting the road for her first headlining tour, and Atlanta will be the very first stop. The soulful 23-year-old Baltimore native, known for her viral vocals and recent success on American Idol Season 23, will perform at City Winery Atlanta on Aug. from 8 to 10 p.m.

Samone, who placed in the Top 7 on Idol, described the journey as surreal. "It was crazy. I think I'm still trying to just wrap my head around everything that has happened," she said. "The experience was amazing. They are all legends in their own right, so singing in front of them was just a learning experience."

Although she hadn’t originally planned to audition for the long-running competition show, Samone shared that producers reached out to her—and she eventually said yes after some encouragement. "I never expected to go on to American Idol. That wasn't really the path that I thought I would take," she said. "I reached out to J. Hood, and I asked her for her advice, and she said just go for it."

Samone later performed the iconic song "I Am Changing" alongside Jennifer Holliday during the show’s finale. "I never expected to be on a big stage like that, but now I can see bigger stages and more things," she said.

With tour dates in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, Samone is eager to introduce fans to her artistry beyond the covers seen on Idol. "You will get a chance to get to know me as an artist and get to know me as a person," she said. "You can expect some original music and just a lot of the ATL bangers."

Atlanta fans will also get a special treat as Samone debuts new material during the show. "Y’all will be hearing it first because you're on the first stop," she said. "It’s going to be so much fun, so don't forget to get your tickets."

One song attendees may hear is "For Women," a powerful track she sang on Idol that went viral and helped catapult her into the Top 24. "It really represented me, and my culture, and just Black women all around," Samone explained. "I decided to release it, do the full song, and yeah, that’s where it came from."

In addition to the show, Samone encourages fans to stay connected as she prepares to release more original music this summer. "Just stay tuned… I’m going to give updates and all of that on my social media," she said. "Sign up on my website to get notifications for when I'm dropping my music."

Long term, the singer has big dreams. "I expect to just be on bigger stages," she said. "You can just expect a lot more of that and just a lot more music… I just can’t wait to share who I am with the world."

Gabby Samone performs at City Winery Atlanta on Aug. 12. Tickets are available at gabbysamone.com or through her social media @gabbysamonemusic on all platforms.