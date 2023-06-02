Fire under flyover briefly closes GA-400 exit to I-85

article

A fire shut down the ramp from GA 400 south to Interstate 85 north for a time.

Firefighters were called out to a blaze at the base of the support to the flyover for the exit located behind The Dump Furniture Outlet located along Sidney Marcus Blvd. NE.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. and spotted forefingers hitting hot spots. The fire appears to have burned through brush, but didn’t appear to impact the highway structure.

A FOX 5 crew was stuck in traffic along GA 400 and spotted officers blocking off the exit while fire crews worked the scene.

Traffic has since resumed as normal.

No word on the cause of the fire.