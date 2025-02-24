'Shucked' coming to Fox Theatre, tickets on sale March 7

article

Broadway fans in Atlanta will soon have the chance to see "Shucked," the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, during its limited engagement at the Fox Theatre from May 20–25. Tickets go on sale March 7.

Praised by The Wall Street Journal as "flat out hilarious," "Shucked" is featured as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 2024/2025 season. The musical will offer evening performances Tuesday through Friday, with matinee and evening shows available on Saturday and Sunday.

"Shucked" is known for its sharp comedic writing by Tony Award-winner Robert Horn and catchy, country-infused songs composed by Grammy-winning Nashville artists Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Jack O’Brien, a three-time Tony Award-winning director, helms the production, praised by Variety for its "infectious spirit of glee and warmth."

The show's talented cast includes Miki Abraham as Lulu, Tyler Joseph Ellis as Storyteller 2, Maya Lagerstam as Storyteller 1, Mike Nappi as Peanut, Jake Odmark as Beau, Quinn VanAntwerp as Gordy, and Danielle Wade as Maizy. Supporting cast members include Zakiya Baptiste, Mackenzie Bell, Carly Caviglia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Jackson Goad, Erick Pinnick, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman, and Chani Wereley.

Described as a humorous farm-to-fable musical, "Shucked" uniquely combines New York comedy with Nashville's musical charm, offering audiences a comedic and heartfelt exploration of America's fascination with corn. The musical aims to provide laughter and a hopeful message about unity and community.

The production also features choreography by Sarah O’Gleby and music direction by Jason Howland, who earned nominations for the 2023 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards. The award-winning design team includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Tilly Grimes (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design), John Shivers (sound design), and Mia Neal (wig design).

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, online at foxtheatre.org/Shucked, or by phone at 855-285-8499. Group tickets for 10 or more are available by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.