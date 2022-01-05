Police: Gunman fired shots at Atlanta townhouse with family inside

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman who fired shots at a townhouse early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home on the 3100 block of Parc Court Circle in the Cascade Parc subdivision.

At the time, a family was inside the townhouse. Thankfully, no one was hit in the shooting.

Officials spent the morning searching for shell casings outside the home. They are currently not sure how many rounds were fired.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

