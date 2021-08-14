Shots fired outside high school football game in Smyrna, police say

article

Police said shots were fired during a pre-season high school football game on Friday night in Smyrna.

It happened at Campbell High School located at 5625 Ward Street SE. Smyrna police said the Spartans were hosting the South Cobb Eagles when the weather turned severe.

The game was postponed due to the inclement weather and the crowd began to disperse. That’s when police said several shots fired.

Investigators believe it started as an argument.

Officers with Smyrna, Cobb County, and Cobb County Schools responded.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

