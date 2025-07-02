Shots fired into NW Atlanta townhomes: Girl reportedly injured by glass

Image 1 of 8 ▼ PRINCE PLACE SHOTS FIRED. FOX 5 ATLANTA PHOTO

The Brief A 12-year-old girl was reportedly injured by shattered glass after shots were fired into northwest Atlanta townhomes early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Prince Place NW, damaging multiple homes and a car. No suspects have been identified, and Atlanta police are continuing to investigate.



A 12-year-old girl was reportedly injured overnight when gunfire erupted at a northwest Atlanta townhome complex, damaging multiple homes and a vehicle.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Prince Place NW near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. According to residents, several rounds were fired into the townhomes, breaking windows and waking residents of the townhomes.

One resident told FOX 5 Atlanta that broken glass from the gunfire struck the child, causing injuries. Police also confirmed that information.

It appears that multiple townhomes and a car were damaged. A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist observed multiple bullet holes.

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday morning, investigators have not released many details about possible suspects or a motive for the shooting. Additionally, the extent of the girl's injuries is unknown. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.

What's next:

Atlanta police officers remained on scene for several hours, and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police.

The Source Information for story provided by resident of the neighborhood and gathered by a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist at the scene. The original story has been updated to reflect that Atlanta police confirmed the girl was injured by glass.



