Shots fired near Carver Neighborhood Market

A person has been shot near the Carver Neighborhood Market on Jonesboro Road SE.

Atlanta police confirmed they responded to the incident Tuesday night. The market, which is run by the nonprofit Focused Community Strategies, "whose mission is to partner with under-served neighborhoods to provide innovative and holistic development that produces flourishing communities," was closed at the time.

The victim is currently alert, conscious and breathing.

Details on the shooting are limited, and there has been no word on a suspect or motive.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.