Shots fired into Atlanta home while woman slept inside

The Brief Homeowner Erin Ownbey tells FOX 5 she woke up to a loud noise and found some had shot several bullets into her home. She said that some of the bullets went through her bedroom, over where she was sleeping. Atlanta police officers were on the scene investigating the shooting but have not shared any information about the case.



A woman living in southeast Atlanta says she's lucky to be unharmed after someone opened fire on her home overnight.

Homeowner Erin Ownbey tells FOX 5 she woke up to a loud noise and found some had shot several bullets into her home.

Some of the bullets narrowly missed hitting her while she was sleeping.

What they're saying:

The shot rang out at around 1:30 a.m. at the home on Martin Avenue.

"I was sleeping, and I was in the middle of a pretty deep dream. I hear a really loud noise. I thought it was thunder or something fell on my house," Ownbey said.

Erin Ownbey was sleeping when someone opened fire on her home. (FOX 5)

She said when she started looking around her home to learn what had happened, she found multiple bullet holes. Some shattered her window. Others pierced her walls.

"Three bullet holes went all the way through my house into and through my bedroom - right over my body," she said.

Ownbey shared with FOX 5 video from inside the home that showed some of the damage.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Some of the damage from the shooting. (Erin)

She said she was extremely thankful that she wasn't hurt.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 cameras saw several Atlanta police officers on the scene investigating, but officials have not shared any details about their investigation.

It is not clear if this was a targeted act of violence or completely random.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.