Shootout breaks out in DeKalb County Walmart parking lot

Authorities are searching for two gunmen who got into a shootout in a DeKalb County Walmart's parking lot.

Officials say the bullets started flying near the store at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.

What we know:

The gunfight reportedly happened at the Walmart on the 5400 block of Fairington Road.

According to investigators, two people got into an argument that ended with multiple shots fired.

No one was hurt in the shootout, and the two gunmen fled before police arrived.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the two people involved or shared any information about how they may be connected.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police or send a tip by using the free Tip411 app.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a statement by DeKalb County police.




