Shooting on Young Road leaves 1 injured in Lithonia
Police investigate a shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Young Road in Lithonia on June 15, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Monday evening shooting at a Lithonia home has left at least one person injured and police searching for answers.
What we know:
DeKalb County authorities rushed to a home in the 1900 block of Young Road following reports of gunfire on Monday evening. When officers arrived, they found at least one person who had been wounded. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the victim suffered moderate injuries.
FOX 5 saw at least one person being transported from the home to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Investigators are combing through the scene, but officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the violence. While police continue to search for a motive, a local resident provided potential insight into the chaos. One neighbor told FOX 5 Atlanta that the shooting appeared to stem from a family dispute. Authorities have not released the names or relationships of anyone involved, and it remains unclear if any suspects are in custody.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who detailed the initial emergency response and injury status, as well as a FOX 5 Atlanta television broadcast that featured first-hand neighbor testimony.