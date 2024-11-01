Shooting at West End MARTA Station: 1 shot, delays possible

Police are investigating a shooting at the West End MARTA Station that occurred on Friday evening.

According to the MARTA Police Department, one person was found with a gunshot wound.

The person was alert, conscious, and breathing. It is unclear if the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

MARTA officials say all trains running through West End and Garnett stations are boarding on the south side of the platform. This is due to trains only running on one track through those stations in response to the shooting.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

It was unclear whether police were actively searching for a shooter or shooters.