Shooting victim in Snellville identified, man arrested for murder

Police have identified the victim and charged a suspect in a deadly shooting in unincorporated Snellville, authorities said Monday.

What we know:

Abel Alejandro Unzicker Chavez, 36, of Snellville, was identified as the victim in the Jan. 11 shooting, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. Investigators said Derrick Devon Thomas, 30, also of Snellville, has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers from the South Precinct responded around 3:10 a.m. to a person-down call in the 3800 block of Saddle Ridge Drive. When they arrived, they found an adult male dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

What's next:

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public. Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police or Crime Stoppers.