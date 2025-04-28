Shooting victim found in NW Atlanta Checkers' parking lot, police say

article

A shooting near a northwest Atlanta fast-food restaurant has ended with one person taken to the hospital overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened near the Checkers on the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at around 1:45 a.m.

What we know:

Police say they arrived at the scene to find the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to their shoulder.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive their injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

There's no word on what led up to the gunfire or a description of who pulled the trigger.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.