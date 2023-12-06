Texas shooting spree: 4 dead, 2 officers injured in Austin; double homicide in Bexar County

Four people are dead, and two officers are injured after a shooting spree in Austin., Two others are dead in Bexar County. Investigators believe one man was responsible for it all.

It started around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday (12/5), when an Austin ISD police sergeant reported they had been shot in the leg in the parking lot of Nelson Field, across the street from Northeast Early College High School.

The school was placed on lockdown at 10:46 a.m. as police searched for the suspect. 15 law enforcement agencies responded to assist.

MORE: Austin ISD officer shot at Northeast ECHS; classes canceled for Dec. 6

Then, around 11:59 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the 7300 block of Shadywood Drive, near South First and William Cannon.

A FOX 7 Austin source said the suspect saw a handyman sitting in his car in front of a home and shot the man through the passenger window. A woman inside the home where the handyman was working came outside to see what happened. The suspect then chased her down the road, caught up with her, and shot her.

The suspect then returned to the car the handyman was in, threw the man out of the car and stole it, a FOX 7 Austin source said.

The handyman and woman both died.

MORE: Man, woman killed in South Austin shooting: APD

Around 4:57 p.m., police say a male cyclist was shot in the 5700 block of West Slaughter Lane. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Then, around 6:48 p.m., police got a call about a burglary in progress in the 5300 block of Austral Loop.

At 6:54 p.m., the initial responding officer saw the suspect in the backyard of the home, and the suspect opened fire. Police say the officer returned fire and the officer was shot multiple times. The suspect was not hit.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and, around 7:14 p.m., after a pursuit with officers, the suspect crashed at the intersection of South Highway 45 and FM 1826 and was taken into custody.

While the pursuit was happening, officers entered the home on Austral Loop and discovered two bodies inside.

MORE: APD officer injured in shooting in Southwest Austin; suspect in custody

Around 7:45 p.m., the Bexar County Sheriff's Department says it was informed that the Austin suspect had ties to a home there on Port Royal Street. When they arrived at the home, they found water coming out of the residence and decided to force their way in. They found two bodies of two people in their 50s inside the home. Deputies say they believe the suspect killed the victims in Bexar County before his shooting spree in Austin.

Law enforcement agencies have not identified the suspect. All we know so far is that it's a man in his 30s.

He's been charged with Capital Murder. Police say he was also booked on an outstanding warrant for assault with injury, family violence.

Further charges are pending.

Per APD protocol, the officer who discharged his firearm has been placed on administrative duty. He's been with the department for 12 years.

At this time, police say they do not know if any of the victims knew the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD Special Investigations Unit at (512) 974-6840 or submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.