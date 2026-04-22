Man dead, officer injured after traffic stop leads to gunfire in Woodstock

The Brief A traffic stop in Woodstock turned into a chase and deadly shooting Wednesday evening. Police say a man ran from officers before firing at them and being killed when an officer returned fire. One officer is being treated for a minor injury that is not life-threatening following the shootout.



A Woodstock police officer shot and killed a man who opened fire on authorities following a chase along Interstate 575 on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the Woodstock Police Department, officers originally pulled a man over for a traffic stop near Highway 92 on Wednesday evening.

The man ran from the scene, leading officers on a chase to Towne Lake Parkway.

Police say the man fired at officers, and an officer shot back, hitting the man.

Fire and rescue teams from Woodstock and Cherokee County tried to provide medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

One officer was injured but is expected to be OK.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the ramp will likely be closed for an extended period.

Image 1 of 21 ▼ Officials investigate an officer-involved shooting along the off-ramp from I-575 to Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock on April 22, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What they're saying:

"So at 638 PM, one of our officers initiated a traffic stop at Georgia 92 and Interstate 575 northbound, at which time the officer instructed the driver to get out of the vehicle, which he refused and took off, fled the scene, and they stopped again at I-575 and Town Lake Parkway, right here behind us, at which time he started firing on officers," Woodstock Police Officer Denise Godfrey told FOX 5 Atlanta reporting Denise Dillon, who added that was when the officers returned fire.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died or explained why he was originally pulled over for a traffic stop.

It is also unclear exactly how the officer was injured during the shootout.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police officers responds to a reported officer-involved shooting along the off-ramp from I-575 to Towne Lake Parkway in Woodstock on April 22, 2026. (Robert Connor | Used with permission)

What you can do:

Authorities are asking drivers to stay away from the area while the investigation continues. Those traveling northbound should get off the interstate at Georgia Highway 92 or the Ridgewalk Parkway exit to avoid the closure.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into the shooting, which is standard procedure for incidents involving officers.

The Woodstock Police Department requested an independent investigation, as Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol also assisted with the scene.