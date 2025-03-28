Deadly shooting reported blocks from NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena

article

The Brief A deadly shooting occurred near State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, coinciding with the start of the NCAA Sweet 16 basketball tournament. The victim, a male with a gunshot wound, was found by police and was rushed in critical condition at a hospital. He later died. The investigation is ongoing, with no suspects identified or arrests made, and no immediate link to the NCAA tournament.



The beginning of a busy weekend in downtown Atlanta has turned deadly.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting just blocks away from State Farm Arena, where the Sweet 16 of the NCAA College Basketball tournament is getting underway.

What we know:

The shooting was reported at around 6:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Luckie and Mills streets.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived on the scene to find a male with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say he later died from his injuries

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

It was not clear if anyone was in custody or if investigators have identified a suspect.

Atlanta police officers investigate a shooting near the intersection of Luckie and Mills streets on March 28, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

There was no immediate indication the shooting was in any way related to the NCAA tournament.

Dig deeper:

The city of Atlanta is playing host to the NCAA Men's Basketball South Regional, featuring Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight matchups this weekend.

Atlanta police officers investigate a shooting near the intersection of Luckie and Mills streets on March 28, 2025. (FOX 5)

The shooting took place a few minutes before the tipoff between the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans.